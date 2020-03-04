On Jan. 1, Illinois became the 11th jurisdiction where marijuana can be sold legally for recreational use, in additional to medical use. The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act legalizes and regulates the production, consumption and sale of cannabis in Illinois.Illinois growers and distributors should seek the protection for their unique brands of cannabis and retail establishments selling those items. However, due to the federal classification of cannabis as a narcotic, federal trademark registration is out of reach for the …