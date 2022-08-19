A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Northern District of Illinois has jurisdiction over a Chinese online retailer accused of selling counterfeit NBA products in the state.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the retailer purposefully “directed conduct at Illinois.” Judge Kenneth F. Ripple delivered the judgment of the court.In 2020, NBA Properties sued HANWJH in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois under the Lanham Act, a federal statute that governs trademarks …