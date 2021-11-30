A federal appeals court held Monday that a judge erred when he threw out a lawsuit accusing Wisconsin prison officials of losing or destroying an inmate’s legal materials without giving him an opportunity to amend the action.The 7th Circuit appellate panel vacated the judgment of the Eastern District of Wisconsin in the case of Mario Harris, a Wisconsin prisoner who alleged that he was transferred to Redgranite Correctional Institute in 2018 because of grievances he filed at his previous prison.Harris brought several …