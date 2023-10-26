The Federal Bar Association’s Chicago chapter hosted its annual luncheon Wednesday, where it installed new officers, including its new president, Timothy A. Hudson of Tabet DiVito & Rothstein. Pictured are: U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani of the Northern District of Illinois (vice president), Erin McAdams Franzblau of Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP (president-elect), Hudson, Kristine Rinella Argentine of Seyfarth Shaw LLP (secretary) and Noelle C. Brennan of Noelle Brennan & Associates Ltd …