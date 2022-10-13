Many people retreated from the world — or at least took a step or two back — after the coronavirus made its appearance 2½ years ago.That’s what Noelle C. Brennan, of Noelle Brennan & Associates Ltd., said Wednesday at a luncheon where she was installed as president of the Federal Bar Association’s Chicago chapter.“I think the COVID pandemic caused us all to isolate, and we may have gotten used to working at home in our pajamas,” she said. Brennan conceded that arguing a motion from a remote location may be less …