Effective at 4:30 p.m. Friday, the U.S. District Court clerk’s office in Chicago closed to the public as part of increasingly strict measures to limit public spread of the COVID-19 virus.

New filings can still be submitted electronically or placed in a dropbox in the lobby of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer’s general order prohibits in-person delivery to judges’ chambers and the clerk’s office.

Additionally, the latest order suspends courtesy-copy requirements, both mailed or in-person. The order does not specify an end date to the new rules, but it says it won’t come any sooner than April 3.

“For emergency matters, as defined by Local Rule 77.2, that arise during business hours (Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.), parties are directed to send an e-mail message to Emergency_Judge@ilnd.uscourts.gov that describes the emergency,” the order reads. “The [c]lerk will monitor the mailbox and send a response. If an emergency matter arises outside of regular business hours, arrangements to bring that matter before the emergency judge may be made by calling (312) 702-8875 and leaving a message describing the emergency and leaving a return telephone number.”