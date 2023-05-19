A federal judge threw out a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing a company that sells image-recognition technology of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo of the Northern District of Illinois held Amazon Web Services Inc. lacks the contacts with Illinois needed for federal courts in the state to exercise personal jurisdiction over the company.Bucklo acknowledged Amazon sold a technology program called Rekognition to Wonolo Inc., which then …