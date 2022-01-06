A federal judge Monday ended a case accusing a state government department of wrongfully terminating an employee who sought and received accommodations after breast cancer treatment.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland of the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity did not discriminate or retaliate against Jill Mehrberg, citing a series of undisputed facts regarding her poor work performance and issues with co-workers.Mehrberg was hired …