In an effort to resume in-person hearings and jury trials, the federal courts in Chicago and Rockford will require regular COVID-19 testing for court employees and potential jurors.Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois issued an order Wednesday outlining the “saliva-based COVID-19 screening program” in partnership with SHIELD Illinois, a program that has deployed a non-invasive test developed by the University of Illinois across the state.All employees, contractors and agency …