Rebecca R. Pallmeyer

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois extended its emergency orders on Monday afternoon, pushing non-critical matters back an extra four weeks.

While Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer last extended all civil and criminal case deadlines by 21 days, those matters are now extended an additional 28 days.

The amended ruling does not affect deadlines for appeals, according to the order, though parties can move for extensions in those matters.

Judges may extend, shorten or revoke the extensions in any matter “on a case-by-case basis and for good cause.”

Additionally, civil case hearings, bench trials and settlement conferences set for April will be pushed to May 4 at the earliest.

Bench trials and other criminal hearings scheduled on or before May 1 will also be rescheduled. Civil and criminal jury trials scheduled between now and May 29 will be rescheduled to June 1 or later.