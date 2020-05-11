Where postal service employee’s claim that termination caused mental distress was covered under the FECA and therefore precluded a claim under the FTCA.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Charles R. Norgle, Northern District of Illinois.

Leonard Fuqua was a mail handler with the United States Postal Service at the O’Hare Airport mail center. That mail center was downsized and Fuqua was forced to transfer to a new location. Fuqua bid for placement at various other duty stations, but he did not receive placement within 30 miles of his home in suburban Chicago. Fuqua was eventually reassigned to a mail center in Kansas City. Fuqua refused to appear for work at the new location and was fired.

Fuqua alleged that his termination caused him emotional distress so he made an administrative claim with the Postal Service under the Federal Tort Claims Act. The Postal Service denied his claim, ruling that his exclusive remedy was through an administrative proceeding before the Department of Labor under the Federal Employees’ Compensation Act. Instead of pursuing that remedy, Fuqua sued the Postal Service and the United States for intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress under the FTCA. The defendants moved to dismiss, and the district court granted the motion. Fuqua then appealed.

The 7th Circuit vacated the district court’s decision and remanded with instructions to stay the case pending a decision from the Department of Labor as to whether it would consider Fuqua’s claim under the FECA. The Department of Labor denied Fuqua’s claim. The defendants then moved to dismiss Fuqua’s complaint in the district court for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. The defendants argued the department’s acceptance and adjudication of Fuqua’s claims under the FECA proved that the act applied to his claims and that the department had exclusive jurisdiction. The district court agreed and dismissed the case. Fuqua then appealed again.

The appellate panel began by noting that Fuqua submitted only two documents relating to his treatment by licensed professional counselors and a two-page letter he authored which provided no details about his termination in support of his claim before the Department of Labor. The panel stated that the denial of Fuqua’s claim was therefore based on lack of proof, not lack of coverage. Citing Spinelli v. Goss, the panel stated that federal courts have not recognized Federal Tort Claims Act jurisdiction over emotional distress claims when FECA provides coverage. The panel concluded by stating that although a federal employee may receive benefits under FECA for job-related mental distress, such a claim could not be maintained under the FTCA when FECA applied.

Finally, the panel noted the defendants also requested that the panel affirm on the grounds that the Postal Reorganization Act precluded an employment related claim of emotional distress under the FTCA. The panel stated that the Postal Reorganization Act, incorporating the Civil Service Reform Act, precluded Fuqua’s claim as his claim covered actions arising out of his lack of assignment to a duty station close to where he lived. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Leonard D. Fuqua v. United States Postal Service, et al.

No. 18-2415

Writing for the court: Judge Michael B. Brennan

Concurring: Judges Michael Y. Scudder Jr. and Amy J. St. Eve

Released: April 23, 2020