A federal judge allowed a tenant to proceed with some claims in a negligence lawsuit against the tenant’s landlords alleging unsafe conditions. The suit alleges that the plaintiff and his two children suffered from health problems caused by undisclosed safety issues such as mold, radon, unclean water and fungus inside their rental home in Naperville. In May 2021, Refael Aharon decided to relocate his two minor children and dog from California to Naperville. Immediately after moving into the property, Aharon alleged, the …