A federal judge allowed an insurance company to proceed with a lawsuit arguing it has no duty to defend an indoor children’s amusement park in a negligence case in the Circuit Court of Cook County.In the underlying dispute, Michael Wells brought claims against Adventure Facility Concepts and Management, doing business as Funtopia, after his 4-year-old son was injured at its Glenview facility in 2018. According to the complaint, the boy fell 15 feet from a climbing wall onto a hardwood floor.Funtopia’s insurance …