A battle between two online gamers over social media posts that allegedly led to threats and lost business opportunities can continue in Illinois federal court, a judge ruled.In a written opinion, Virginia M. Kendall, U.S. District judge for the Northern District of Illinois, denied a motion to dismiss the suit for lack of personal jurisdiction and improper venue.Kendall also declined to transfer the suit to the Eastern District of North Carolina, where defendant Jonathan Leo Smith resides. The case will continue in the …