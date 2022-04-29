A man who was acquitted after years in prison on a double murder conviction has a case for constitutional rights violations against several police and detectives he claims fabricated evidence and coerced a false confession from him, a federal judge held.William Dukes was convicted of the 1993 murders of Marilyn Williams and her 8-year-old granddaughter, Bridget Cannady, who were found dead in the bathtub of their home in Cicero.After the 1st District Appellate Court vacated Dukes’ conviction, the state retried him …