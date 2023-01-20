A federal judge has approved a $42 million settlement to a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Chicago-based Grubhub of lying to investors about its performance.The lawsuit was filed in 2019 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Grubhub, CEO Matthew Maloney, and CFO and president Adam DeWitt.The complaint alleged that between April 25, 2019 and October 28, 2019, Grubhub concealed from investors that, as its costs grew for increased marketing spending, the company’s customer mix …