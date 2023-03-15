A federal judge declined to dismiss negligence claims brought against a truck rental company by a woman who was injured while loading a truck that she alleges had a broken cart stop that she previously reported damaged. In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly denied Ryder Truck Rental, Inc.’s motion for summary judgment on the negligence claims. Tiny Horn was an employee of CTDI, a local freight hauling company, where she picked up refurbished and returned equipment from Xfinity stores. CTDI …