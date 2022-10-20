Restaurants pursuing a class-action lawsuit against Grubhub must continue to wait for progress in a similar suit in Colorado, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen of the Northern District of Illinois declined to lift a stay imposed in 2021 pending the resolution of an overlapping class action in Colorado.Aspen wrote that the circumstances of the Colorado action have not substantially changed and that the plaintiffs did not establish that they will be prejudiced by a …