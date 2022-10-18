A federal judge declined to stay prejudgment interest in a medical malpractice case, reaching a similar conclusion on the highly watched issue as another federal judge.In a written opinion published Thursday, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger of the Northern District of Illinois declined to rule on the constitutionality of the prejudgment interest act.“Defendants offer no reason to stay application of the statute, other than a barebones gesture to a non-binding state court decision,” Seeger wrote. &ldquo …