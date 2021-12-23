A federal judge has rejected a preliminary injunction sought by a group of City of Chicago employees battling a state executive order that led to the city’s vaccine policy.The plaintiffs, comprising more than 100 employees in the city’s fire, water and transportation departments, claim the policies violate their substantive due process, procedural due process and free exercise of religion rights under the U.S. Constitution and Illinois law.They also assert that these policies infringe upon their right of conscience under …