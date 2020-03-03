A U.S. District Court judge denied a defendant’s motion for summary judgment in a suit brought by the family of a man fatally shot by police in 2017.On March 29, 2017, Stockton police officer Sean Patridge fatally shot Troy J. Boyle while investigating a suspicious activity call in the northwest Illinois town.Boyle’s father, Owen Patrick Boyle was named the administrator of his son’s estate and sued Patridge as well as the village of Stockton for wrongful death and a violation of his son’s Fourth …