A former financial management specialist for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) cannot pursue claims in federal court that he was subjected to age and racial discrimination, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion and order, filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the plaintiff did not exhaust his administrative remedies for his claim of age discrimination and did not adequately allege that he faced a hostile work environment due to his status as …