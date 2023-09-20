A federal judge dismissed a case in which a dating app user claimed the platform’s “Lookalikes” feature used automated facial recognition technology in violation of the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act. In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed the suit without prejudice for insufficient service of process and lack of personal jurisdiction.Badoo is a mobile dating app with millions of users worldwide, including in Illinois. From 2017 to 2019, Badoo …