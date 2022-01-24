A federal judge knocked down a Chicago attorney’s request that the city’s short-term rental ordinance be declared unconstitutional, but ruled he can continue to pursue some claims against his homeowners’ association.Michael Mogan owns a unit at the Roscoe Village Lofts, which is managed by Property Solutions Chicago Inc.Pamela Chianelli, secretary and shareholder of Property Solutions, accused Mogan of violating homeowners’ association bylaws and declarations by listing it on short-term rental sites …