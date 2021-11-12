A 2018 candidate for Cook County Assessor who was disqualified during the race and then reinstated does not have a case against city and county election officials for violating her rights, a federal judge held. His opinion said city and county election officials committed “blunders” and “showed incompetence” in handling her situation in the primary, but the actions were not willful and did not rise to election fraud.Andrea Raila, a property tax consultant and Chicago resident, ran against incumbent Joe Berrios and …