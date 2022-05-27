The parents of two high school football players who were allegedly sexually assaulted by teammates as part of a hazing ritual do not have a case against the coaches or school district under Title IX, a federal judge held.The lawsuit alleges that in 2019 two Plainfield Central High School students, who were freshmen on the school’s football team at the time, were sodomized with a broomstick by upperclassmen members of the team as part of a hazing ritual known as “Code Blue.”Their parents brought state law …