A woman whose husband died of a heart attack while working for a contractor at an Amazon warehouse in Joliet does not have a case for negligence against the e-commerce giant, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed Linda Becker’s claims against Amazon.com Services, Inc.Alonso held that negligence is not sufficiently established because the claims do not “prove the existence of a duty owed by the defendant, a breach of …