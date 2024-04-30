A woman who sued Home Depot after being hit with drywall studs in a Chicago store cannot use the testimony of three medical professionals who lacked knowledge of her history of chronic pain.In a written opinion and order, U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins of the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the plaintiff’s causation experts were unaware of her documented history and could not reliably state whether her injuries were caused by Home Depot’s alleged negligence.Carla West sued Home Depot in the …