Young B. Kim

A federal judge found the Illinois Department of Corrections did not comply with the terms of a 2018 settlement agreement requiring deaf prisoners receive follow-up auditory exams after a failed hearing test.

On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim ordered IDOC pay the attorney fees for the class of deaf and hearing-impaired prisoners and complete prisoners’ audiological evaluations within 90 days of a failed hearing screening.

Kim’s ruling followed a motion from the plaintiffs to enforce the settlement agreement that resolved a 2011 complaint filed by the class of hearing-impaired prisoners who alleged the department failed to accommodate their disability.

As part of the settlement, IDOC was required to ensure class members who fail the screening are referred to a licensed audiologist within two months.

The plaintiff class alleged IDOC was violating terms of the settlement by allowing “excessive delays” of up to eight months between hearing screenings and audiological evaluations — which measures “the type, degree, configuration, and level of a person’s hearing loss,” according to the Kim’s order.

The class also alleged IDOC violated the settlement by using “licensed hearing instrument dispensers,” or LHIDs, instead of licensed audiologists for the evaluations.

An LHID is trained in “the practice of fitting, dispensing, or servicing hearing aid instruments,” the order states.

An audiologist is trained in the practice of “screening, identification, measurement, monitoring, testing, appraisal, prediction, interpretation, habilitation, rehabilitation, [and] instruction relating to audiologic or vestibular disorders, including hearing and disorders of hearing.”

IDOC admitted LHIDs were used instead of audiologists, but it stopped using them last year.

The department argued the court does not have authority to enforce the settlement agreement because IDOC is no longer violating the terms of audiological evaluations.

Kim disagreed, extending the court’s jurisdiction to supervise and enforce the settlement by one additional year, through July 26, 2021.

Kim granted the plaintiffs’ request for sanctions against IDOC in the form of attorney fees and costs.

He also ordered IDOC to ensure audiological evaluations are completed within 90 days after inmates receive a referral.

Rachel M. Weisberg, attorney at Equip for Equality, is on the legal team representing the class of inmates.

“The [c]ourt’s decision recognizes the seriousness of the issue and makes clear that IDOC’s excessive delays and settlement violations will not be tolerated,” Weisberg said in a statement.

Attorneys with the Illinois Attorney General’s office are representing the state department of corrections. A spokesperson for the AG’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is Ralph Holmes et al v. Rob Jeffries, No. 11 C 2961.