A federal judge Monday ruled that Uber has the right to compel arbitration in a lawsuit filed by a former driver who disputed the company’s mask policy and how it classified its drivers.In a written order and opinion, Judge Thomas M. Durkin ruled that the plaintiff, a former driver who had his driver app account deactivated for allegedly violating the company’s mask policy, was not exempt from the company’s arbitration provision under the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA).Justin Mahwikizi sued Uber Technologies, Inc. and its …