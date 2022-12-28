A federal judge declined to reinstate a verdict in which a former Volvo employee was awarded nearly $7 million in damages against the company.In a written opinion, filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow, Jr. of the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the court did not err in granting Volvo’s motion for a new trial on claims that it violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).Luzmaria Arroyo, a former material handler, sued Volvo Group North America, LLC, for discrimination …