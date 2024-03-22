A federal judge declined to overturn convictions or grant new trials for three former leaders of Chicago-based Outcome Health who were convicted in a $1 billion corporate fraud case.In a written opinion and order, filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois wrote that Rishi Shah, Shradha Agarwal and Brad Purdy were correctly convicted of mail fraud, wire fraud and bank fraud.Shah, Agarwal and Purdy were indicted in 2019 alongside former Outcome employee Ashik Desai for …