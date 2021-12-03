A dispute between a widow and her late husband’s adult children from a previous marriage over the division of the man’s assets belongs in state court, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang of the Northern District of Illinois returned a petition filed by Robert R. Krilich Sr.’s six children to Cook County Circuit Court.The petition seeks the enforcement of certain terms of the judgment entered when Krilich and the children’s mother divorced in 1985. The terms required Krilich to …