A Jewel Osco employee can proceed with claims that the supermarket chain violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by allegedly trying to gain access to his medical records.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. wrote that the plaintiff’s ADA claim did not constitute a duplicative failure-to-accommodate claim and that the prior dismissal of his third amended complaint rested on a misapplication of a previous case.In 2018, William E. Monroe sued Jewel Food Stores, Inc. in the Northern …