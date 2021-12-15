A man who suffers from mental health issues may have a case against a doctor who he claims failed to properly treat him while he was incarcerated, a federal judge held.Joshua Gabor claims the treatment he received from two psychiatrists, Vitali Kononov and Jagannath Patil, and their employer, Wexford Health Sources, Inc., for his mental health issues while in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections was negligent and violated his constitutional rights.Wexford is IDOC’s health services vendor.Gabor has a …