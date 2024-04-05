Union Pacific Railroad Co. will have to face a lawsuit alleging that its employee’s negligence caused a driver to crash into a train. In a written opinion and order, filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment to Union Pacific on a claim that it provided inadequate measures to prevent the crash.However, he wrote that Union Pacific was not entitled to summary judgment on a claim that one of its flagmen negligently directed the plaintiff to drive through …