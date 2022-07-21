A federal judge tossed a counterclaim by the Chicago Transit Authority against a computer programmer who says he uncovered a security flaw while working for the agency.Christopher Pable was a programmer and analyst for the CTA who resigned in lieu of termination in 2018 after he discovered a flaw in the CTA’s BusTime system, an application that provides alerts and service information to public transit users.Pable alleges he and his supervisor, Michael Haynes, discovered a “skeleton key” that could allow an unauthorized …