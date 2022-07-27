A federal judge rejected a civil suit against the City of Chicago by a man and woman who alleged their Fourth Amendment rights were violated when they were arrested in connection with a beating death.Tabatha Washington and Donte Howard were charged with first-degree murder and felony mob action in the death of Kim Edmondson. They were found not guilty.They claimed unlawful pre-trial detention under the Fourth Amendment and malicious prosecution under Illinois law, but U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern …