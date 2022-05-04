A proposed class-action lawsuit over biometric data against three plasma-donation centers lacks specific allegations against the defendants, a federal judge held.Judge Marvin E. Aspen of the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the plaintiffs’ complaint did not adequately establish the relationship between the defendants.Brian R. Vaughan sued Biomat USA Inc. and Talecris Plasma Resources, Inc. in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging that they violated the Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA …