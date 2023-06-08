A woman who dislocated her hip when she allegedly slipped and fell on water at a Bonefish Grill restaurant in Skokie does not have a negligence case against the seafood chain, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of Bonefish, terminating the civil case.“We find that the evidence presented by Plaintiffs (both direct and circumstantial) is insufficient to demonstrate proximate cause,” Aspen …