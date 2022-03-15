A woman who was injured when she slipped and fell on a rain-slicked entryway of a Walmart store in Mount Prospect does not have a case for negligence against the retail corporation, a federal judge held. The late Geraldine Schultz and her husband, Robert Schultz, sued Walmart, Inc. in the Circuit Court of Cook County on the theory that Walmart negligently allowed water to accumulate in the entryway, causing Geraldine’s fall and resulting injuries in April 2018. The case was removed to federal court, and Walmart moved for …