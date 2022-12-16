A federal judge Wednesday granted summary judgment to a breast implant manufacturer accused of underreporting risks associated with its product to the Food and Drug Administration.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary S. Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois wrote that the one of the plaintiffs, a woman who suffered from a ruptured breast implant manufactured by Mentor Worldwide, did not prove the manufacturer violated federal reporting requirements.Catherine and Travis Gravitt sued Mentor Worldwide …