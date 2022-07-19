A federal judge granted summary judgment to Menards against a woman who alleged the company was responsible for an injury to her back while shopping.U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois wrote that the plaintiff could not prove that Menards was aware of the dangerous conditions that caused her injury.Martha Balanzar Reyes sued Menards in the Northern District of Illinois in 2021, alleging negligence and premises liability arising from an injury she obtained at one of the company’s stores …