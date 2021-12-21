The family of a Peace Corps volunteer who died of undiagnosed malaria while stationed in Africa does not have a wrongful death claim against the United States under the Federal Tort Claims Act but may pursue an administrative remedy, a federal judge held. Bernice Heiderman, a 24-year-old from Inverness, was volunteering with the Peace Corps on the island nation of Comoros teaching English to junior high students when she began experiencing headaches, dizziness, fever and vomiting. Heiderman allegedly sought treatment from …