A federal judge allowed a lawsuit to continue that claims Abt Electronics violated Illinois wage law by allegedly automatically docking a former employee’s pay, but it dropped a company co-owner from one claim.In a written order, U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras ruled Friday that the plaintiff failed to prove that the executive was involved in the alleged decision to not compensate him for meal breaks.Justin Gibbs sued Abt Electronics, Inc. and its co-president and co-owner Ricky Abt, alleging that they violated the …