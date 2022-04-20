Safariland LLC does not have basis for a new trial or reduced damages over a $7.5 million jury verdict that found it liable for injuries caused by one of its products during a SWAT team exercise, a federal judge ruled.Safariland, which is a manufacturer of law enforcement equipment, was found liable for injuries David Hakim sustained during a DuPage County SWAT team training exercise that used shotgun breaching rounds manufactured by the company.The team was training on methods of breaching doors during hostage situations …