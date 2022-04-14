A hospital patient and two visitors do not have a civil case over their arrest following a widely publicized encounter with a security guard who suspected theft because they took an IV bag outside on a walk, a federal judge held.Shaquille Dukes was a patient at Freeport Health Network Memorial Hospital in June 2019. He was being treated for double pneumonia, acute bronchitis and asthma exacerbation.Credale Miles and Marqwandrick Morrison were visiting Dukes, and the three decided to go for a walk outside. Dukes was still …