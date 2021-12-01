A federal jury awarded $1.17 million to a man who was wrongfully convicted of a double homicide in Chicago in 2012 and spent almost two years in jail.Ramiro Bahena was released from Cook County Jail in 2014 after findings that the only eyewitness was legally blind and had been pressured into identifying him as the shooter.Bahena sued the City of Chicago and several individual police officers, including Detectives Juan Morales and John Hillman, alleging false arrest and malicious prosecution. He alleged the detectives …