A federal jury in Illinois awarded $19.3 million to a woman who alleged she was regularly sexually assaulted by an employee while she was an inmate at the Logan Correctional Center in Logan County.The woman, filing as Jane Doe, was an inmate in the Illinois Department of Corrections from March 2015 to July 2018.Upon admission, she was housed at Logan Correctional Center until August 2017. She was assigned to a housing unit where Richard Macleod worked as a counselor in the Women & Family Services Center.Doe had to go …