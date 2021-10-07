A federal jury has convicted a ticket broker of allegedly bilking the Chicago White Sox out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by fraudulently selling tickets to the team’s games with the help of two White Sox ticket sellers.After a four-day trial, the jury in Chicago convicted Bruce Lee, 35, on Wednesday of 11 counts of wire fraud. A federal judge set Lee’s sentencing for Jan. 10.An indictment made public last year alleged that Lee, owner of Chicago-based brokerage Great Tickets, made more than $860,000 by …